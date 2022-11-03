RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) has set Dec. 1 as the deadline to install technical equipment and safety tools on transport buses.



All transport buses, including school buses and special coaches licensed to carry passengers, will be obliged to install the prescribed technical gadgets.



The TGA stated that the buses manufactured in 2014 or before would be exempted from the requirements except for the tracking system.



The required technical equipment will contribute to raising the quality and efficiency of transportation services, TGA said.



It added that the technical equipment would guarantee and ensure the application of TGA regulations and requirements, in addition to enhancing the safety and security of passengers.

