RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has stipulated eight conditions to enable a person to practice e-commerce in a systematic and legal manner in the Kingdom.



The ministry said the person who wants to ensure that his e-commerce practice is legal, he must first obtain a commercial register, or a freelancing document. He is also required to clarify the location of the store's work.



The e-commerce practitioner is required to abide by the privacy policy and clarify how to receive and handle complaints. He also has to publicize the store’s data such as: name, address, means of communication, and tax number, if available.



The ministry stressed the importance of the e-commerce practitioners’ commitment to fully protect consumer data and privacy, in addition to providing electronic contract data. The practitioners are also obligated to enable the persons charged with control work to enter and inspect their premises.

