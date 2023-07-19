Riyadh: The first partnership between the Saudi Board of Grievances and Case Western Reserve University in the United States has launched with the Summer Law Program, the first of its kind.



The program includes a group of Board of Grievances staff members and is organized by the School of Law at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, based on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two parties.



The program offers more than 100 hours of training in four different legal specializations, presented by a distinguished group of specialized academics and legal professionals.



It includes a group of academic seminars and specialized workshops in the fields of law, which are reflected in the workflow in judicial facilities and the management of their support services and their human and technical development.



The Board of Grievances is always keen to develop its capabilities and qualify its judicial and administrative cadres by building strategic relations and fruitful cooperation with local and international educational organizations.



This comes with the aim of exchanging scientific and technical expertise due to its importance reflected in the judicial and administrative process.



Case Western Reserve University is considered one of the largest research universities in the United States of America.