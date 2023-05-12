Cairo: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Cairo launched on Thursday the electronic visa service for arrivals from the Arab Republic of Egypt.



The e-visa is part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' process to automate and improve the quality of consular services.



Saudi Ambassador to Egypt, Osama bin Ahmed Nugali, explained that the launch of the e-visa service comes thanks to the directives of the Saudi leadership to facilitate travel to the Kingdom in light of the Saudi Vision 20230.



The launching ceremony was attended by representatives of airlines, visa service providers, and consulates in Egypt.