RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior has announced that holders of visit visas of all types will not be allowed to enter or remain in the holy city of Makkah, starting from Dhul Qada 15, corresponding to May 23, until Dhul-Hijjah 15, corresponding to June 21.



The ministry stated that visit visas do not entail permission to perform Hajj. Visitors currently in Saudi Arabia with visit visas are urged to avoid travel to Makkah during the designated period. “Violators will be subject to penalties according to the Kingdom's regulations,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.



This is part of the security and organizational measures being taken by the ministry to ensure the safety of the legal pilgrims, and facilitate them to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Interior announced recently that it will start imposing fines amounting to SR10,000 on violators, including Saudi citizens, expatriates and visitors who were caught while entering Makkah without a Hajj permit during the period from June 2, until June 20.

