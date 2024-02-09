Doha, Qatar: In a series of social media campaigns, the Ministry of Interior has warned motorists against running a red light.

Sharing a few-second video of a motorist jumping the red signal, it stated that this violation can lead to a fine and impoundment.

It further underscored the significance of following traffic laws and promoting safety for all road users. The Ministry warned motorists that a penalty for running a red signal can result in a fine of up to QR6,000 and could result in vehicle impoundment.

The Ministry has been stressing safety and the importance of adhering to traffic rules for all road users.

In a separate social media post that was shared recently, it warned against the practice of leaving a vehicle with the car engine running, even for a short time.

"Leaving the car engine running and getting off for any reason, even if only for a short time, is against traffic regulations and may pose risks of theft or road accidents," the Ministry stated.

