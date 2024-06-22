Qatar reported a robust growth in new registrations of trailers, motorcycles, heavy equipment and private vehicles as the country's automobile sector saw as many as 7,011 new registrations in April 2024, according to the National Planning Council (NPC) data.



The new vehicles registered a 2.9% year-on-year growth, even as it declined 10.5% month-on-month in the review period, which saw a total of 6,188 driving licenses issued with non-Qatari males constituting 4,916 or 80% of the total, non-Qatari females 892 or 14%, Qatari males 275 or 4% and Qatari females 105 or 2%.



As many as 43 trailers were registered in April 2024, which zoomed 186.7% and 16.2% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively. These constituted 0.61% of the total new vehicles in the review period.



The registration of new private motorcycles stood at 185 units, which increased 28.5% on an annualised basis but shrank 17.8% month-on-month in April 2024. These constituted 2.64% of the total new vehicles in the review period.



The registration of new heavy equipment stood at 133, which constituted 1.9% of the total registrations this April. Their registrations had seen 17.7% and 46.2% surge year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in the review period.



The registration of new private vehicles stood at 5,642; which shot up 9.9% on an annualised basis but declined 6.6% on monthly basis in April 2024. Such vehicles constituted 80.47% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.



The registration of new private transport vehicles stood at 951; which was up 6.1% on a yearly basis while it tanked 23.3% on monthly basis in April 2024. Such vehicles constituted 13.56% of the total new vehicles in the review period.



The new registration of other non-specified vehicles stood at 57 units, which plummeted 89% and 71.9% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in April 2024. They constituted 0.81% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.



The registration was renewed in 66,924 vehicles, which saw a 16.7% jump on a yearly basis but shrank 10.8% month-on-month in April 2024. It constituted 56.28% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.



The transfer of ownership was reported in 28,247 vehicles in April 2024, which declined 2% and 15.4% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively. It constituted 23.76% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.



The lost/damaged vehicles stood at 9,655 units, which shot up 200.6% and 0.6% on yearly and monthly basis respectively in April 2024. They constituted 8.12% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.



The modified vehicles’ registration stood at 3,237; which tanked 29.2% and 13.9% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in April 2024. They constituted 2.72% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.



The number of vehicles meant for exports stood at 2,061 units, which zoomed 56.7% year-on-year but fell 23.3% on a monthly basis in April 2024. It constituted 1.73% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.



The number of cancelled vehicles was 1,621; gaining 12.4% on an annualised basis but was down 8.7% on monthly basis this April. They constituted 1.36% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.



The re-registration was done in 111 vehicles, which shrank 53.9% and 9.8% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in April 2024. They constituted 0.9% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.



The clearing of vehicle-related processes stood at 118,907 units, which grew 14.8% year-on-year but contracted 11.5% on a monthly basis in the review period.

