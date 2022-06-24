RIYADH — The labor court in Riyadh issued a ruling in favor of 149 employees who lodged complaints against the company they worked with to secure financial claims estimated at SR28 million.



The employees, who belonged to 10 nationalities, lodged their class action suit, demanding their financial rights, which included delayed salaries and wages of vacation not availed, in addition to end-of-service gratuity.



The employees filed their lawsuit on April 22. The court ruling was issued for the first batch of 119 employees on May 12 while the ruling for the second group of 30 employees was pronounced on May 22.



Among the most prominent cases considered by the labor courts were the disputes over non-implementation of the provisions of work contracts, wages, labor rights, compensation for work injuries, employer’s disciplinary actions against workers or requests to exempt from disciplinary actions, lawsuits filed to impose penalties stipulated in the Labor Law, disputes arising out of the application of the Labor Law and the social insurance system.



The Ministry of Justice made it possible for the parties involved in the dispute to file cases at labor courts electronically through the Najiz.sa portal, for all types of cases, whether labor cases subject to the Labor Law or the claims of domestic workers and the like, as well as the complaints of employers and workers against decisions issued by the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), with regard to subscription, registration and compensation.

