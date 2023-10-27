Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has unveiled a new fully digital service “Request to Join the Labour Market (Change from Family Residency to Work Residency)”.

This service is tailored to support private enterprises in Qatar by simplifying the process of employing local residents, thereby reducing both time and financial investments of recruiting from overseas.

The service empowers residents by providing them with employment opportunities, enabling them to actively participate in and contribute to the local labour market.

The new service was unveiled in an introductory seminar on “Services of the Ministry of Labour for entrepreneurs” organised by MoL, in collaboration with the Qatar Development Bank (QDB). Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event, Head of the Work Permits Section, Employment Department, MoL, Salem Darwish Al Muhannadi said the seminar aims at introducing the entrepreneurs about the new services offered by the ministry.

“The participating entrepreneurs will get detailed information about the MoL services with special focus on two services “Request to Amend Occupations on Work-Permits” and “Attestation of Work Contracts”,” said Al Muhannadi.

MoL added about 25 services for entrepreneurs which are fully digital. “The seminar is part of an initiative aimed at increasing awareness among business owners and entrepreneurs about the services provided by MoL.”

He said that these services align with the ongoing enhancements and digital transformation in the Labour sector. “The ultimate objective is to streamline, expedite service delivery and enhance the customer journey; thus, fortifying a more efficient and effective support system for all stakeholders,” said Al Muhannadi.

Representatives from the various departments in the Ministry of Labour attended the seminar to showcase and discuss the recently released services that are part of the Ministry’s comprehensive digital transformation plan.

The representatives were from the Work Permits, Labour Relations, Inspection, Labour Disputes, as well as the National Workforce in the Private Sector departments.

“Request to Amend Occupations on Work-Permits” and “Attestation of Work Contracts inside the State of Qatar” e-services were highlighted as well as a general preview of the previously launched services by the Work Permit Department.

Following the conclusion of the seminar, officials from various departments of the Ministry addressed inquiries from business owners and entrepreneurs concerning new services affiliated with the diverse sectors of the Ministry.

