The Ajman Police are reminding senior citizens and people of determination that they can easily avail of a number of traffic services without having to leave their homes.

Authorities have been running the 'For Your Service' initiative in the emirate, catering to the needs of these two groups who may find online portals and smart services challenging.

Through this service, the police head to the residents' homes and complete the transactions for them right inside their homes.

In their latest advisory, the Ajman Police listed four services that are offered under this initiative:

Vehicle ownership renewal Vehicle technical inspection Vehicle insurance Payment of fines

Seniors and people of determination are advised to call the hotline 901 to know more about the service.

