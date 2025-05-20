ROX Motor, a global luxury new energy vehicle (NEV) company committed to becoming the leading NEV brand for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts worldwide by 2030, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Borouge, a leading petrochemicals company providing innovative and differentiated polyolefins solutions, to advance sustainable mobility based on advanced polyolefin innovation, tailored to the real-world needs of drivers across the Middle East and global markets.

As part of the partnership, ROX Motor and Borouge will jointly explore the development and application of recyclable polyolefins and engineered, lightweight composite materials across both interior and exterior automotive components.

These materials will be engineered to reduce vehicle weight, enhance energy efficiency, and meet growing regional and global demand for sustainable mobility, ensuring users enjoy exceptional performance with a lower environmental footprint.

The partnership goes beyond technological advancement by incorporating everyday driving scenarios, such as urban commuting, desert off-roading, and outdoor recreation, into the core of R&D, enabling the development of products that integrate luxury with functional value.

Formalised during the MAKE IT IN THE EMIRATES (MIITE) 2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, where ROX Motor launched its vision “Empowered by Nature, Expanding Globally,” the agreement was signed by Jarvis Yan, Founder and CEO of ROX Motor, and Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge. The signing cermony was witnessed by Badr Salim Al Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and Naser Abdulazeez Ahmed, CEO, Rox Automobiles UAE.

Jarvis Yan, Founder and CEO of ROX Motor, stated, “We are honoured to establish a strategic partnership with Borouge, one of the UAE’s leading industrial champions. As a global leader in polyolefin materials, Borouge not only drives the UAE’s industrial growth but also leads the industry forward through continuous innovation. Through this collaboration, we will leverage Borouge’s deep technical expertise and strong local resources to jointly advance the development and application of innovative materials and lightweight technologies for automotive interiors and exteriors. This marks both a key step in building ROX Motor’s localised supply chain and a move that further strengthens our leadership in the luxury EV sector. Looking ahead, we will work together in support of the ‘Operation 300 Billion’ strategy, injecting new momentum into the UAE’s automotive transformation and sustainable development.”

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge, commented, “Our partnership with ROX Motor marks an exciting step into the UAE’s emerging electric vehicle sector, where Borouge will supply our advanced polyolefin materials engineered for performance and sustainability. By aligning with the objectives of ‘Make it in the Emirates’, we are proud to strengthen domestic manufacturing and help shape a more resilient, future-ready automotive industry here in the UAE."

The collaboration with Borouge marks a key milestone in the brand’s global innovation and industrial collaboration strategy, while also reinforcing its long-term commitment to the UAE. Aligned with the UAE’s Operation 300 Billion initiative, the partnership strengthens the brand’s regional presence while supporting the development of an innovation-driven automotive ecosystem in the country.

With a growing presence in the UAE and a strong network of local partners, ROX Motor is well positioned to bring innovative, luxurious, user-focused mobility solutions across the region, with its partnership with Borouge reinforcing its long-term commitment to high-performance, adventure-ready vehicles for drivers in the UAE and beyond.