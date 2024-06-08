Muscat: The Joint Inspection Team managed to arrest 110 workers in Al Wusta Governorates on charges of violating the labour law, said the Ministry of Labour (MOL).

The ministry said: “Ministry of Labour represented by the Office of the Joint Inspection Team at the General Directorate of Labour in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah ⁦‪Governorate‬⁩ carried out an inspection campaign on private sector establishments and labour gatherings in the Governorate of Al Wusta‬⁩, and 110 workers were arrested in violation of the provisions of the Omani Labour Law.”

The legal measures are being taken against them.

