Muscat: The Joint Inspection Team managed to arrest 110 workers in Al Wusta Governorates on charges of violating the labour law, said the Ministry of Labour (MOL).
The ministry said: “Ministry of Labour represented by the Office of the Joint Inspection Team at the General Directorate of Labour in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate carried out an inspection campaign on private sector establishments and labour gatherings in the Governorate of Al Wusta, and 110 workers were arrested in violation of the provisions of the Omani Labour Law.”
The legal measures are being taken against them.
