KuwaitI Minister of Public Works and Minister of Municipal Affairs Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan affirmed Wednesday the importance of the new advertisement regulations, which address the aesthetics and the appearance of advertisements found on the streets.

In a statement to KUNA, Dr. Al-Mashaan stressed the keenness to expedite the issuance of advertisement regulations based on Ministerial Decree No. 599 of 2023 in regards to the visual pollution resulting from unregulated and uncomely appearances of current advertisements.

The Municipality's efforts are significant in ensuring advertisements adhere to specific and aesthetic standards, reducing visual clutter which reflect negatively on Kuwait and its people, Dr. Al-Mashaan added.

The new advertisement regulations, Dr. Al-Mashaan elaborated, are set to prioritize high quality advertisements that are consistent and abide by regulation standards.

Advertisements are to be monitored, and violations will be penalized, she added.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).