KUWAIT - The Government Communication Center (CGC) announced that the Cabinet approved a draft decision to oblige public authorities to include the regulations of "Kuwaitzation" government deals among contracting requirements.

In a statement on platform X, CGC said on Wednesday that the draft decision came from the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the National Demographics Committee Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The statement explained that the regulation aimed to create more career opportunities for national cadres to work for government contractors to gain experience and develop skills.

The regulation includes items on a wage scale starting from KD 450 for newly graduated university students, social allowance (employment support) and 40 days of paid annual leave, in addition to health insurance for the employee and his family, added the statement.

Furthermore, among these benefits was an annual increase of KD 30 and KD 20 depending on the employee's evaluation, in addition to granting an annual bonus and an annual travel ticket to the employee and his/her partner.

