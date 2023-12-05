JEDDAH — The Jeddah Municipality has carried out an extensive field campaign within the Airport Sub-Municipality to remove random stalls.



This comes within the field monitoring campaign, which aims to improve and increase compliance with health requirements, improve the urban landscape, and combat negative phenomena in the governorate.



The head of the airport sub-municipality, Fahad Al-Zahrani, explained that field teams began monitoring street vendors and stalls as the phenomenon of unauthorized stalls started spreading randomly around the central vegetable market and within the neighborhoods.



The field tours resulted in the seizing of 4 tons of vegetables, in addition to the confiscation of several random stalls and carts that were used for random selling.



Al-Zahrani confirmed that the field tours included removing the traces of these stalls on the roads and sidewalks in the area.

