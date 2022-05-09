RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has answered in a statement several common questions about the e-passport.



The Jawazat said that individuals seeking to issue the e-passport must book an appointment through Absher to check the Jawazat office in the region.



Regarding the price of the passport, the Jawazat confirmed that the fees for issuing and renewing the passport are still the same and have not changed — SR300 for 5 years, and SR600 for 10 years.



The previous passport will still be issued even after the launch of the new e-passport, Jawazat confirmed.



The Jawazat said that it is possible for a citizen to make a request to replace the old passport with the e-passport, even if it is still valid, but only after 6 months of its issuance. Replacing the old passport with the e-passport is not mandatory.



The Jawazat said that the e-passport helps citizens finish their procedures to enter from the e-gates located in the global ports of foreign countries faster, but the entry visas for foreign countries are linked to the agreements concluded between countries.



The Jawazat has confirmed that the applicant for the e-passport will receive it after implementing the service within 3 to 5 working days through the Saudi Post and Logistics (SPL).



The e-passport is distinguished by several advantages, which are:



1 - The e-passport is designed with the highest modern security specifications.



2 - The e-passport is characterized by taking into account the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).



3 - The e-passport contains an e-chip that includes encrypted data for the passport holder.



4 - The e-passport supports digital verification through smart gates at the international ports of countries.



