Bahrain - Thirty-eight value-added-tax (VAT) violations were registered as part of the Industry and Commerce Ministry’s inspection campaign.

Officials visited 91 commercial establishments as part of the drive, being held in collaboration with the National Bureau for Revenue (NBR).

Legal action would be taken against violators, said the NBR, adding that tax evasion could incur a fine of up to BD10,000 and/or a jail term of five years.

VAT violators could be fined three times the value of taxes evaded.

Consumers have been urged to report complaints to the National Call Centre on 80008001, which is available 24/7.

They can also send questions and suggestions on vat@nbr.gov.bh

