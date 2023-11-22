UAE law firm Habib Al Mulla and Partners has announced the opening of its office in Türkiye, a key milestone for the firm as it seeks to expand its international reach.

The opening took place in the presence of the UAE ambassador in Türkiye Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri and a group of representatives from Habib Al Mulla and Partners.

Founded in 1984, Habib Al Mulla and Partners is a homegrown UAE law firm with an outstanding reputation for providing legal services to some of the most prominent clients in the region, including family offices and enterprises, corporate establishments and financial institutions. The Türkiye office will provide consulting services for inbound and outbound investments.

Strategic vision

Habib Al Mulla and Partners’ first office outside the UAE, will further strengthen the firm’s operations and presence in the region, and forms part of its strategic vision to be a leading regional provider of legal services.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said: “The expansion of Habib Al Mulla & Partners, one of the leading law firms in the UAE, into Türkiye highlights both the calibre of and the demand for our homegrown professional services. This move will enable the firm to provide critical legal expertise to both UAE and Turkish businesses, helping them to navigate and thrive in our respective regulatory environments.

“This is precisely the market opportunity that the UAE-Türkiye Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which came into force in September, is seeking to create, providing the platform for not only accelerated bilateral trade but investment flows and joint-ventures. As we strengthen our economic ties with Türkiye, we anticipate more such collaborations that promote mutual growth, enhance knowledge and deliver long-term prosperity,” added Dr Al Zeyoudi.

Pivotal moment

Dr Habib Al Mulla, Founder of Habib Al Mulla & Partners, said: “Our first international office in Istanbul, Türkiye marks a pivotal moment in the fast-growing relations between the UAE and Türkiye that share extensive cultural and economic ties.

“This move serves as a testament to our belief in the immense opportunities for trade and investment between the UAE and Türkiye. The synergy between our countries' economies is undeniable, and we aim to facilitate and safeguard these exchanges through our legal expertise.

“As we open our doors in Türkiye, we look forward to not only supporting existing trade relations but also fostering new opportunities that will undoubtedly benefit businesses on both sides. The exchange of goods, services, and ideas between the UAE and Türkiye will continue to flourish, and we are dedicated to playing a pivotal role in this journey.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).