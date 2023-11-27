ABU DHABI -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) said that the provisions of Decree-Law No.57 of 2023 on Pension and Social Security, will apply to Emiratis joining work for the first time, starting from 31st October onwards, with any employer affiliated with the GPSSA.

Entities affiliated with the GPSSA include UAE-based federal and government sector employers, except for government entities in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and private sector employers, except for Abu Dhabi. However, it is important to note that private sector entities whose headquarters are located in any part of the UAE are subject to the provisions of the pension law, including its branches in other emirates.

Entities headquartered in Abu Dhabi, including their branches in other parts of the UAE, are subject to the Abu Dhabi pension law.

Accordingly, all insured individuals enrolled with employers affiliated with the GPSSA are included in the provisions of the new law, effective 31st October 2023, requiring them to familiarise themselves with all the registration and contribution provisions, as well as follow awareness and information regarding the related matter through GPSSA’s news releases and social media platforms.

Insured individuals who presently contribute to the GPSSA prior to 31st October will continue to be covered by the provisions of the current Federal Law No. 7 of 1999 for pension and social security and its amendments, even if they decide to move to a new employer after that date, the provisions of “new” law will still not apply.

Additionally, individuals who receive an end-of-service gratuity per the current Pension Law No.7 of 1999 and decide to return to work after 31st October remain covered by the provisions of the current law. The new law does not apply to them.

The GPSSA clarified that the provisions of the new law will not apply to pensioners covered by the current Pension Law No.7 of 1999, even if one of them returns to work for any entity registered with the GPSSA, as they will continue to be covered by the provisions of the current law without change.