JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia revealed the procedural guide that allows the temporary entry of foreign tourist marine vessels into its waters for a maximum period of six months. The guide was prepared by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, in partnership with the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA).



The guide was issued with the aim of clarifying the processes and procedures for the temporary entry of marine vessels, foreign yachts, or visiting yachts into all tourist marinas supervised by the competent authority. According to the provisions of the guide, motorized cruise ships will be allowed entry to Saudi Arabia on a temporary basis.



These include cruise ships, yachts, mega yachts, pleasure boats and vessels, diving boats and vessels, marine tank vessels, recreational submarines, and personal marine vessels. These vessels will be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia for a period of six months (180 days) with the possibility of extending it for a similar period.



The guide stated that the temporary entry will also include sailing ships classified as catamaran, which is a watercraft with two parallel hulls of equal size, trimaran, which is a multihull boat that comprises a main hull and two smaller outrigger hulls, as well as keel boat and sloop.



The SRSA confirmed that the target group is tourists transiting within the geographical area specified by the competent authority within the period of residence or visa granted to them, and maritime vessels that fly a foreign flag for any person.



The guide will facilitate temporary admission procedures with the necessary efficiency and speed. It stipulates that the shipping agent must register with the authority by submitting an electronic application on the official website and completing the relevant requirements described in the shipping agents guide, in addition to maintaining accurate and regular records of the services provided to its customers and relevant intermediaries for customs and tax purposes.



It is noteworthy that the SRSA is the key enabler and official regulator of coastal tourism around the Red Sea. The authority will play a pivotal role in launching initiatives for coastal tourism in the Red Sea and promoting the Kingdom's development through tourism while preserving its environmental components and the Red Sea natural wealth.



The SRSA is working to enable a thriving tourism economy throughout the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline, with sustainability at its heart. It is responsible for organizing recreational activities, tours of cruise ships and yachts, and build mechanisms to protect the coastal environment.

