UAE - A new service launched by the Dubai Courts helps non-Muslims complete their marriage ceremonies within a day. Earlier non-Muslim couples in the Emirate could get married in a religious ceremony or at their home country’s embassy or consulate.

The service is in line with the new Federal Personal Status Law that covers marriage, divorce, and inheritance of non-Muslim nationals and expats in the UAE.

It will regulate marriage conditions and the procedures of contracting and documenting the marriage before the courts and specify the procedures of divorce that can be initiated jointly or unilaterally.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for couples to get their civil marriage contracts in 24 hours:

Where are the Dubai Courts service centres located?

According to the government department’s website, the service centres are in Al Yalayis, Wafi Mall and Al Barsha Traffic Building.

The marriage certificate issuance fee is Dh220.

— The applicants must be non-Muslims.

— One of the parties must be a resident of Dubai.

— Both applicants must be aged 21 years or over.

