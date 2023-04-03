Dubai's Road and Transport Authority has announced a new parking service in the emirate.

Emirati citizens can apply for a special permit online, which allows citizens to park for free near their houses. The free parking service extends to all paid public parking areas within a radius of 500 metres from the place of residence.

Citizens can submit their applications via the RTA website. The authority requires a copy of the Emirates ID, a valid Ejari, and proof of vehicle ownership.

The number of free permits awarded to each household depends on the size of the house. A residence with a room and a hall or a studio gets two permits, one with two rooms and a hall gets 3 permits, and one with 3 rooms and a hall gets 4 permits for free.

According to the guidelines and procedures outlined on the website, processing of the application takes only two working days. If the application has been approved, the permit will be sent via email.

Meanwhile, seasonal parking permits are available for all residents. These come in two categories:

1. A: This permit can be used in paid parking zones A,B,C and D in Dubai.

2. B: This category can only be used in paid parking zones B and D.

Paid parking permits can be used in all locations except Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Knowledge Village, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Deira Fish market, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Gold Souq.

The prices of the parking cards are:

Category A:

- 1 month: Dh500

- 3 months: Dh1400

- 6 months: Dh2,500

- 12 months: Dh4,500

Category B:

- 1 month: Dh250

- 3 months: Dh700

- 6 months: Dh1,300

- 12 months: Dh2,400

