UAE - If your loved ones are planning a trip to the UAE, here's a reminder: tourists can apply for a family group visit visa, in which children receive a visa free-of-cost.

The family group visit visa allows children under the age of 18 to receive a visa free-of-cost, while the parents to pay for their own fee.

“The application for this visa should be submitted along with either father’s or mother’s application,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager for inbound and outbound operations at Regal Tours Worldwide.

Industry experts said that the family group visit visa is highly in demand and many visitors are opting for this entry permit. “A family group visit visa is more convenient and cost-effective for families, given that there is no visa fee for children under the age of 18,” said Subair adding that it is not restricted to any number of children.

“The visa can be applied for one parent and both of them visiting the UAE is not necessary,” added Subair.

As it's the festive season, we are issuing many family group visit visas every day as Indians want to celebrate Diwali in Dubai, said Firoz Maliyakkal, founder and CEO of Tahira Tours and Travels

Tourists can apply for the family group visit visa through travel agencies for either 30 days or 60 days which can be extended within the country.

Experts say that this visa was introduced two years ago and people from all over the world who are aware of it prefer this service.

How to apply

To apply for this visa, visitors should collectively submit passport copy and photos to the agency.

“We will process the entry permit as a family visa, where the children can travel without visa charges. However travel agent service charges and insurance must be paid children,” said Firoz.

“This visa will be issued in a day or two,” Firoz added.

Cost

The visa fee for parents within the group application, along with the service charge for children, may vary on the travel agency.

However, the cost for 30 days visa for a parent ranges from Dh350 to Dh500 on average and the service charge and insurance for a child lies between Dh80 and Dh120.

“For 60 days visa for single person, the fees is Dh500 to Dh650 on an average and the service charge including insurance may vary from Dh130 to Dh170,” said Firoz.

Documents

- Passport copy

- Passport-sized photograph

Extension

Experts said that the family visa can be extended without exiting the country, “however, a full visa fee has to be paid for children. The extension within the country is not free for children,” said Subair.

“Visitors can extend the family visa up to 120 days without exiting the country,” said Subair.

