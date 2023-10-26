RIYADH — Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani extended his thanks and appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of the decision of the Council of Ministers to amend Article 51 of the Code of Law of Practice.



Dr. Al-Samaani said that the decision of the weekly session of the Cabinet on Tuesday would contribute to developing the legal environment in Saudi Arabia. The minister stressed that this amendment would enable foreign law firms to provide consultation services related to Saudi laws. “The amendment will also lead to enhancing the efficiency and improving the business and investment environment in the Kingdom,” he said.



It is worthy to note that the entry of foreign law firms would contribute to raising the efficiency of the legal sector, by upgrading the level of professionalism in the law profession, enhancing the legal aspects, and strengthening international collaboration and legal expertise exchange.

