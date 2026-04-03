RIYADH - Saudi Arabian courts received more than one million cases during the year 2025. “Of these cases, 938,500 cases were resolved, and more than 917,000 judgments were issued,” according to official data from the Ministry of Justice.

These cases included more than 151,000 personal status cases, approximately 54,000 injunction cases, 77,000 commercial cases, 27,400 enforcement cases, 150,000 criminal cases, 391,200 general cases, and 157,000 labor cases.

The ministry's data indicates that the Riyadh region had the highest number of cases received by the courts, with their number reaching 279,000, followed by the Makkah region with 210,200 cases. Al-Baha region recorded the lowest number of cases received, with their number accounting for 6,183, the ministry data showed.

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