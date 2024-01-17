RIYADH — Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Dr. Walid Al-Samaani emphasized that the role of judges is to apply the law with impartiality, objectivity, and real knowledge of reality, in their mission of delivering justice. “If the judge embraces the reality and takes it into account correctly, the regular rule is applied automatically, including the Law of Evidence,” he said while addressing the meeting of the heads of the labor courts.



Al-Samaani stressed the need to activate the positive role assigned to heads of courts with regard to substantive and procedural oversight of the work of the court and its circuits, as well as to submit proposals, and continuous follow-up of incoming complaints that require direct treatment from the court president.



Al-Samaani highlighted the importance of continuous evaluation of the work of heads of judicial departments in order to identify opportunities for improvement, and maintaining quality. He also underscored the need to work hard to develop the work environment within the court and strengthen cohesion among its members.



The minister noted that the issue of negative jurisprudence has completely ended. He underscored the need to adhere to the professional principles of the work of judges, such as independence, honesty and impartiality, preserving judicial guarantees and good dealing, and sensing the great responsibility reposed on judges to achieve justice and deliver rights to those who deserve them without delay.



During the meeting, Al-Samaani reviewed indicators of case completion in labor courts. The average completion of a case was 20 days. He thanked the employees of the labor courts for quickly concluding cases without any prejudice to the quality of judicial rulings.

