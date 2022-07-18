ABU DHABI - The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT Abu Dhabi) has reminded Abu Dhabi holiday home operators to register their properties in DCT's online system ahead of the final deadline of 1st August, to comply with regulations established to safely manage holiday homes in the local community.

Individuals interested in renting out a holiday home should follow a simple online application procedure, which includes providing several documents, including a Licence application form, a photocopy of the passport or Emirates ID of the owner, the unit’s certificate of insurance, the unit’s deed, and any additional documentation requested by DCT Abu Dhabi.

Hamad Mohammed Saeed Alsudain, Licensing and Regulatory Compliance Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "In line with international best practices, we are reminding holiday home operators that the deadline to obtain their licence and lawfully take part in the temporary home letting business is 1st August. Our aim is for residents and visitors alike to feel comfortable and safe at holiday homes across the emirate, making Abu Dhabi an even more attractive destination for business and leisure travellers. We thank all operators and members of the community for their cooperation and understanding."

The requirements for operating holiday home rentals in the emirate came into effect last year following a decision by the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi.

The regulations ensure that private accommodation operators maintain a standard of excellence whilst providing a wide variety of safe and secure options. The system also serves to support the increased demand for alternatives to established hotels and hotel apartments. With this, DCT Abu Dhabi is safeguarding high-quality holiday homes by supporting residential communities.