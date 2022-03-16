RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) emphasized that a 14-day stay in a third country is mandatory for all those travelers who seek entry into the Kingdom from countries facing travel ban.



The Jawazat clarified that only those visit visa holders who do not pass through one of the travel suspended countries during the last 14 days will be allowed direct entry into the Kingdom.



The Jawazat made the clarifications in response to queries from some people whether the visit visa holders with an immune status on their Tawakkalna application can enter the Kingdom directly from travel suspended countries without spending 14 days in a third country.



On March 5, the Ministry of Interior had announced lifting all coronavirus restrictions in the country including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks outdoor.



According to the new regulations, travelers are no longer required to undergo mandatory COVID-19 institutional and home quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom.



Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR or antigen negative coronavirus test result upon their arrival. However, all arrivals to the Kingdom on visit visas of all kinds are required to get an insurance that covers the costs of treatment from coronavirus infection.



The regulations also include lifting the suspension of direct flights and arrival to the Kingdom from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan.



But travel suspension continues to remain from a few countries, including Turkey and Lebanon.

