RIYADH — The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia revealed the total complaints reported by travelers against air carriers and airports in the country during last May.



The complaints reached about 1318 from travelers against those companies. The "Civil Aviation" index monitored that Saudi Airlines had the least complaints, with 10 complaints per 100,000 passengers, and a treatment rate for complaints in May reaching 95%.



Flyadeal recorded 11 complaints per 100,000 passengers, with a resolution rate of 99%, while Flynas had 13 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a resolution rate of 100%.



According to GACA, the complaints included the travel services framework for passengers' flights and tickets.



King Fahd International Airport in Dammam obtained the lowest complaints from the authority, at 0.3% per 100,000 passengers, in the index of international airports with more than 6 million passengers annually.



Prince Sultan International Airport obtained the lowest complaints in the index of international airports with less than 6 million passengers annually, at 0.4% per 100,000 passengers.



In the index of domestic airports, Najran Airport had the least complaints filed by the authority, at 2% per 100,000 passengers.



GACA explained that the issuance of the monthly report on the classification of airport service providers in terms of complaints aims to provide information to travelers about the performance of air transport service providers and airports in solving customer complaints, enhancing transparency, and showing the authority's credibility.



The authority prepared a booklet that includes instructions for dealing with passenger complaints in airports and the levels of service that must be adhered to for all types of complaints and inquiries. It also trained national airline employees and ground services companies to adhere to executive regulations to protect customer rights.

