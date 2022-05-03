RIYADH — The zakat received through the Zakati service since its launch five years ago has exceeded more than SR371 million, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) confirmed.



ZATCA said that the total zakat received through the service since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan until now has reached more than SR75 million.



All amounts received through the service have been benefited by the beneficiaries of social security registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), ZATCA said.



ZATCA indicated that the Zakat service is directed directly to the selected groups of beneficiaries of social security through the Zakati application.



The service is constantly available through the Zakati application, as it enables those wishing to pay Zakat through safe and reliable payment methods in banks, through SADAD services, Apple Pay and Mada, and many other safe methods that guarantee people the speed and flexibility of implementing Zakat delivery to the eligible categories.



ZATCA has confirmed that the application provides the ability to choose the eligible categories of social security registrants, which include the most needed families of housing, families of divorced women, families of prisoners, and many other eligible categories.



The Zakat service is distinguished by providing the feature of reminding the dates of Zakat, as well as the possibility of calculating the Zakat that must be paid out of all kinds, whether it is money, gold, silver, shares, and others.



ZATCA added that the process of paying the Zakat would be done in a reliable, easy and quick way.



It is worth mentioning that the Zakati application witnessed a great interaction and an increase in the number of downloads of the application during Ramadan, due to the ease, flexibility and speed of using the application, as well as the multiple secure options for payment.



