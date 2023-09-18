H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 92 new jobs at the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah to join the “Sharjah Safari” project and the Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve of the emirate.

The recruitment will begin in coordination with the Sharjah Department of Human Resources of the Government of Sharjah during the current year.

Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), announced the directive of the Sharjah Ruler through the "Direct Line" programme, which is broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).