NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC), the firm building the world’s largest green hydrogen plant at Oxagon in KSA’s northwestern region of NEOM, has announced a major recruitment drive for its construction and operations phases.

This initiative aims to build a strong, talented team across various functions, including Corporate, EHSS, Risk, Operations & Maintenance, Finance, IT & Cyber Security, as the construction of the green hydrogen plant continues to progress on schedule.

In support of these efforts, NGHC recently held its inaugural virtual career fair over two days, which saw over 9,000 registrations. This demonstrates significant interest and engagement from applicants in the kingdom eager to join this groundbreaking project and be part of the energy transition from Saudi Arabia. The event provided an opportunity for participants to speak with NGHC's talent acquisition team and hiring managers and learn more about the available career opportunities.

Top talent

Wesam Alghamdi, CEO of NGHC, said: “NGHC's mission aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's goals of economic diversification and sustainability. By bringing together top talent from Saudi Arabia and around the world, we are building a skilled team to deliver the world’s largest green hydrogen plant and kick off operations, setting the stage for a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. We are also committed to working closely with universities in the kingdom to encourage young people to take up roles in our exciting industry.”

NGHC is committed to attracting both local and global talent to contribute to its ambitious project. This recruitment drive underscores the company’s dedication to developing world-class teams and fostering a diverse workforce. As of early August 2024, 16% of NGHC’s workforce is female, and 43% of all staff are Saudi nationals. NGHC is focused on nurturing local talent through future partnerships, initiatives, and training programmes designed to enhance the skills and capabilities of the entire Saudi workforce.

NGHC’s mission and vision aligns with the global energy transition towards sustainability, with green hydrogen playing a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions. An equal joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, the green hydrogen plant will produce up to 600 tonnes of carbon-free fuel daily when fully operational at the end of 2026, marking a significant milestone in the journey toward a greener future.

Green hydrogen

The green hydrogen will be transported in the form of green ammonia by the exclusive 30-year off taker Air Products and will be used in hard-to-abate sectors including heavy industry and transportation. When operational, NGHC’s green hydrogen plant will save the planet up to 5 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

As NGHC continues to build and develop its team, the company remains on track to reach full production by the end of 2026, propelling NGHC to become a global leader in the green hydrogen sector. Interested candidates are encouraged to explore career opportunities with NGHC and be part of this world-leading project.-

