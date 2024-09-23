Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has announced the launch of part-time employment for university and college students and graduates, across various departments and branches of the SIB.

The initiative was officially launched on Monday, 23rd September 2024, at the University of Sharjah, in the presence of officials from SIB, the Human Resources Department, and representatives from the University of Sharjah's campuses in Sharjah, Khor Fakkan, and Al Dhaid, as well as from Higher Colleges of Technology, the American University of Sharjah, Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA), and Skyline University College. Representatives from student unions in the Sharjah University City were also present.

Hassan Al Balghouni, Head of Corporate Communications at Sharjah Islamic Bank, emphasised that this initiative reflects SIB’s strategy to support the national economy and invest optimally in national talent. It also aims to enhance Sharjah's position as an attractive destination for career advancement and job seekers. The initiative seeks to support and train a new generation of professionals, providing them with flexible work opportunities and enhancing their role in the financial and banking sectors.

SIB launched this initiative after a comprehensive study was carried out by the bank’s Human Resources team, which assessed current labour market needs and identified best practices for part-time employment, in line with efforts to promote Emiratisation in the financial sector.

The SIB’s part-time employment initiative offers students and graduates several benefits, including flexible working hours of 4 hours per day, in addition to a monthly salary, annual leave, and study leave during the exam periods. Health insurance is also provided as part of the employment.

During the event, the bank presented its Emiratisation strategy and career development programmes, aimed at enhancing employees’ specialised skills and knowledge to meet their professional aspirations. The part-time employment system, its benefits, and its objectives were also highlighted.