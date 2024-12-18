RIYADH — The total number of workers in tourism activities in Saudi Arabia reached 959,175 during the second quarter of 2024. This figure posts an increase of 5.1 percent compared to the same quarter of 2023, according to a bulletin issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on Wednesday.

Among the total number of workers, the number of Saudi workers reached 245,905, with a participation rate of 25.6 percent of the total, while the number of non-Saudi workers reached 713,270, with a participation rate of 74.4 percent of the total workers engaged in tourism activities.

The GASTAT report showed that the number of male workers in tourism activities stood at 831,076, with a participation rate of 86.6 percent of the total, while the number of female workers in tourism activities reached 128,099, with a participation rate of 13.4 percent of the total workers in tourism activities during the second quarter of 2024.

The authority noted that the percentage of workers in tourism activities was 5.7 percent of the total workers in the economy during the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 0.2 percent compared to the same quarter of 2023. The percentage of workers in tourism activities was 8.6 percent of the total workers in the private sector, a decrease of 0.5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023.

The results showed that the hotel room occupancy rate reached approximately 55.4 percent during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 0.5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023. The room occupancy rate in serviced apartments and other hospitality facilities reached 52.4 percent during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.5 percent compared to the same quarter of 2023.

The bulletin showed that the average daily room price in hotels was approximately SR725.5 during the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 0.4 percent compared to the same quarter of 2023. The average daily room price in serviced apartments and other hospitality facilities recorded approximately SR254.3 during the same quarter, an increase of 15.2 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023.

The GASTAT indicated that the average length of stay of a guest in hotels accounted for approximately 5.2 nights during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 17.6 percent compared to the same quarter of 2023. The average length of stay of a guest in serviced apartments and other hospitality facilities recorded approximately 2.1 nights during the same quarter, a decrease of 10.9 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023.

It is worthy to note that the tourism establishments statistics data for the second quarter of 2024 are based on several sources to provide comprehensive information on tourism activities in the Kingdom. These sources include administrative records data, statistical surveys, and secondary data.

