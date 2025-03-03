Bahrain Institute of Public Administration (BIPA) director general Dr Shaikha Rana bint Isa Al Khalifa met Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) executive director Muriel Dubois to discuss opportunities for collaboration in training, research and capacity building.

Dr Shaikha Rana emphasised Bahrain’s commitment to investing in its national workforce as a key driver of development and economic growth, in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

She highlighted the importance of strengthening partnerships with leading international institutions to enhance training programmes and research, expressing interest in joint initiatives between BIPA and Sciences Po to support institutional capacity building in the public and private sectors.

She also commended Sciences Po’s achievements in political science, international relations, law, economics and sociology.

