JEDDAH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has recently introduced a new initiative to enable the employment of expatriate dependents holding a dependent identity in the health and education sectors, Okaz daily reported.

The Ministry outlined the steps to access this service: users need to log into the Ajeer platform, select the Ajeer Dependents Service, fill out and submit the contract, and issue a dependents' permit.

The service is provided free of charge. The conditions for eligibility include the establishment being registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, maintaining an active commercial registration, having no restrictions imposed on it, and not being categorized under the red band in the Nitaqat system.

This service aims to regulate the work of dependents in Saudi Arabia without the need to transfer their sponsorship, within the authorized economic activities and according to the regulations and laws of the Labor System and other governmental entities.

Ajeer platform has clarified that the conditions for both the dependent and the primary expatriate worker include having a valid residency permit, the dependent being at least 18 years old, possessing the necessary professional accreditations, and the relationship between the dependent and the primary expatriate being one of the following: spouse, spouse's relative, or a legal guardian.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development recently released an expatriates' guide in collaboration with various governmental bodies. This guide details all the services provided to expatriates by other governmental entities. The report includes services from the Ministries of Human Resources and Social Development, Interior, Health, Commerce, Education, Foreign Affairs, Municipalities and Housing, Justice, Media, Hajj and Umrah, Communications and Information Technology, Environment, Water and Agriculture, Tourism, and Islamic Affairs, as well as from the authorities of Zakat, Tax and Customs, Human Rights, Communications and Space Technology, and the Capital Market Authority, along with the Board of Grievances and the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

