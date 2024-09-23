The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged private sector companies employing 20 to 49 workers to accelerate efforts to hire at least one Emirati citizen this year, advising against waiting until the end of the grace period, which concludes at the end of 2024.

This follows the Cabinet’s decision to expand the scope of Emiratisation, requiring these companies to hire at least one UAE citizen in 2025 as well.

The decision affects over 12,000 companies operating across 14 key economic sectors, including information and communication, finance and insurance, real estate, professional, scientific and technological activities, administrative and support services, education, health and social work, arts and entertainment, mining and quarrying, manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade, transportation and warehousing, and accommodation and hospitality. These sectors are experiencing rapid growth and have the capacity to provide jobs and a suitable working environment.

Companies that do not meet their 2024 targets will face financial contributions of AED96,000, collected starting January 2025. Failure to meet the 2025 targets will result in contributions of AED108,000, collected from January 2026.

In a press statement, the Ministry emphasised the need for companies included in the decision to retain Emirati employees hired before 1st January 2024, ensure all employed UAE citizens are registered in the country’s pension and social security systems, and process their monthly salaries through the Wage Protection System (WPS).

MoHRE encouraged companies to benefit from the support offered by the Nafis programme, which provides access to a pool of qualified Emirati professionals ready to fill positions across various sectors. By registering on the Nafis platform to advertise job vacancies, companies can meet their Emiratisation targets while enhancing their competitiveness, as their bids will be prioritised on the government procurement platform.

The Ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to providing support to targeted companies through workshops aimed at raising awareness about hiring Emirati citizens, in compliance with Emiratisation decisions and policies, and the benefits of adhering to them.

Additionally, the Ministry warned companies against engaging in ‘Fake Emiratisation’ practices, which could lead to strict financial penalties and administrative sanctions.

The decision to expand the scope of companies targeted for Emiratisation to those employing 20 to 49 workers aligns with ongoing efforts to achieve targets for companies employing 50 or more workers, which are required to achieve a 2 percent annual growth in skilled jobs, leading to a 10 percent increase by the end of 2026.