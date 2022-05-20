RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has clarified in a statement the conditions with regard to buying a car from abroad and the ways of bringing it into the Kingdom.



ZATCA clarified that anyone wishing to buy a car from abroad should pay attention to certain conditions.



The year of the car's manufacture is an important condition, as cars manufactured before the year 2017 are not allowed to be brought into Saudi Arabia.



In addition, the vehicle that will be purchased must be in accordance with the Saudi specifications and standards, as well as to be conforming to the fuel economy standard.



With regard to bringing the car into Saudi Arabia after its purchase, ZATCA has explained that customs duties will be imposed at the rate of 5% of the value of the vehicle.



ZATCA added that a value-added tax of 15% will also be calculated on the total value of the vehicle, along with the customs duties.



The authority revealed the information when an individual asked it about the possibility of buying a car in Bahrain and transporting it to Saudi Arabia.



ZATCA said the car’s specifications can be confirmed by communicating with the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO).

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).