RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) stated that the minimum period of validity required for issuing exit and reentry visa for expatriates is 90 days.



The Jawazat stressed that the duration of exit and reentry visa shall be valid for three months for travel from the date of issuance of the visa, if the duration is specified in months (60, 90, and 120 days).



The duration of the visa will be calculated from the date of travel. But if the duration is limited to a number of days or return before a specific date, the duration of visa will be calculated from the date of its issuance.



The Jawazat said that the fee for issuing a single exit and reentry visa is amounted to SR200 for a single trip with a maximum period of two months, and SR100 is charged for each additional month, within the limits of the validity period of the residency permit (iqama).



The fee for issuing a multiple exit and reentry visa is amounted to SR500 for several trips for a maximum period of three months, and SR200 is charged for each additional month, within the limits of the validity period of iqama.



It is worthy to note that it is required for an expatriate for travel to have a valid visa and a valid travel document, with totally complying with the conditions to enter the country of destination.

