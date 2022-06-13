RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior has launched a new service that would enable citizens to renew the national identity card through ‘Absher’ electronic platform.



The new service will enable male and female citizens to request renewal of their national ID electronically without the need to visit civil status offices, using the latest facial recognition technologies.



Male and female citizens can benefit from the service if 180 days or less remain until the expiry of the national identity card.



The beneficiary uploads, through his account on ‘Absher’ platform, a personal photo in line with the terms and requirements of the service, and requests that the card be delivered to his address.



This service is an extension of the efforts made by the Ministry of Interior to save time and effort for citizens, and support the government digital transformation process, which enhances the quality of life and contributes to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).