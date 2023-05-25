RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has published a report on its legislative, institutional and digital achievements in seven years of Saudi Vision 2030.



“Since the launch of Vision 2030, the Ministry has focused on initiatives that promote institutional justice, enhance efficiency, and pioneer digital solutions,” the MoJ said.



“We have worked diligently to increase client satisfaction, promote the stability of families, improve the business environment, and foster international cooperation.”



The report explored numerous achievements including new legislations, improved efficiency, and digitalization through the enablement of 150 e-services through Najiz.sa portal.

The report also highlighted the launch of e-Litigation service, the Virtual Enforcement Court, the e-Auction platform, and the Nafith (enforcement) platform.



It also covered the digital notarial services like the issuance of e-powers of attorney and e-conveyances of real property. — SG

