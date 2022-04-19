RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has answered the frequently asked questions (FAQs) from the pilgrims who seek to perform Umrah. The ministry also clarified the method of adding companions in the Eatamarna app to perform the rituals



It said: After entering the application, it is a must to select the type of permit, then choose (Add companions) button at the bottom of the screen to fill in the companion’s data. The last step is to enter the companion’s account and accept the request.



The person who wants to issue permits is only allowed to add 4 non-affiliated companions, the ministry said, noting that there is no limit to the number to be added of companions who are affiliated with the individual.



There is no feature to modify the time of the permit, the ministry confirmed, pointing out that it is possible to cancel the appointment 4 hours before the entry time of the permit through the Eatamarna app, after which the person will have to issue a new permit.



The ministry added that if a person is late for his appointment, he must wait until the period of the first permit expires, and then issue a new permit.



The ministry also cautioned citizens and residents not to issue a new permit at several specific times, such as: Weekdays from Sunday to Friday during peak periods from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and during the weekend days — Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as the last ten days of Ramadan.



The ministry explained the ways to retrieve the amounts of transport tickets through the Eatamarna app. It said, choose the settings on the main page, then choose transport tickets, then press the (unused) button, and at the last step click on cancel ticket.



The minimum age group that can issue an Umrah visa or issue Umrah permits is 5 years, and has proven that they are not infected with the coronavirus, the ministry said, adding that pilgrims who have not tested positive for COVID-19 are allowed to perform Umrah even if they have not completed their vaccine doses.



