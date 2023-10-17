RIYADH — Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani highlighted the role of preventive justice in protecting rights and resolving disputes without litigation. While addressing the opening session of the 8th Saudi Law Conference, which began in Riyadh on Sunday, he also stressed the role of preventive justice in reassuring the parties of the validity of their contracts and obligations. The three-day conference is titled “Legal Environment for Sustainable Business.”



Al-Samaani said that the important role of lawyers and legal consultants is to promote preventive justice through drafting contracts. “This reduces disputes and contributes to the speedy delivery of rights to their owners. The main goal of preventive justice is for people to obtain their rights quickly and effectively, to resolve the dispute before its signs appear, or to resolve it at its beginning, and to reassure the beneficiaries of the validity of their contracts and contractual obligations,” he said.



In his speech, the minister spoke about the evolution of the Kingdom’s legislative development and reforms. The law protects rights and the stability of the business environment, he said while emphasizing that the specialized legislative system, including the Law of Civil Transactions, underlines contractual freedom, in line with the Kingdom’s rapid progress. “This requires flexibility in concluding contracts, enhancing the stability of transactions and reducing the reasons for invalidating or terminating contracts,” he said.



Al-Samaani also stressed the importance of attaining legal qualification and specialization, in line with the digital transformation, which necessitates training professionals in the use of technology.



The minister appreciated the support of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the judiciary and its reforms. The legal sector will witness a qualitative shift in the coming years, in terms of qualification, specialization, and institutional work, he said while stressing the importance of legal specialization as the most effective way to achieve quality.

