RIYADH — Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Dr. Walid Al-Samaani said that the commercial cover-up (tasattur) cases will be examined only by the Criminal Court and Appeal Court in Riyadh as well as one or more court circuits designated for this.

The minister issued a decision restricting the examination of tasattur cases by these courts, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



Al-Samaani’s decision comes as part of the ministry’s endeavor to raise the efficiency and quality of examining commercial concealment cases. The ministerial decision is in view of the fact that this is one of the legal possibilities to support the investment environment and protect commercial entities.



The Ministry of Justice clarified that the courts that were currently examining commercial cover-up lawsuits before announcing the new decision will continue with the proceedings until a final verdict is issued. This is within the framework of the regulatory procedures to implement the decision, the ministry pointed out.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).