RIYADH — The General Directorate of Traffic (Muroor) confirmed that the residents returning to Saudi Arabia with a new visa have the right to replace their driving license with their new Iqama number.



The Muroor’s confirmation came in response to a resident’s query after he enquired about the possibility of transferring the old driving license information to his new Iqama number, after he had left Saudi Arabia on a final exit visa and then came back with new Iqama and a valid driving license.



It is noteworthy that the Muroor has provided a new feature, enabling individuals to renew their driving license while being outside the Kingdom.



The individual must visit the Saudi Attaché, so he can benefit from the feature, in addition they must complete the necessary examination, and the fact that they also have to delegate someone who is able to visit and check the Traffic Directorate, by bringing the original form, authorization and the driving license.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).