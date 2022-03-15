UAE - Authorities in the UAE have specified the Covid safety rules that must be followed for setting up Iftar tents during the holy month of Ramadan.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said permits are mandatory for setting up the tents, where group Iftars are hosted.

Authorities in each Emirate can determine the location of the tents and the maximum capacity, the NCEMA added. Those inside must ensure a distance of at least one metre from one another.

Entry into the tents will be staggered to prevent crowding.

Single-use table cloths are mandatory, the NCEMA added.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).