Muscat : Kingfish fishing and trading is prohibited in the Sultanate of Oman for two months from August 15, 2023, till October 15, 2023, announced the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR).

The Ministry announced the start of the implementation of the ban on fishing and trading of kingfish fish in the Sultanate for this year 2023 for a period of two months, starting from Tuesday corresponding to August 15, until October 15, in accordance with the provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. (230/2014 AD).

The Ministry appeals to all fishermen, fish carriers, companies and institutions who work in fishing, marketing and exporting kingfish to adhere to this, and to review the ministry’s departments in the states to register the quantities of kingfish they have before the aforementioned ban period begins.

Kingfish will not be allowed to be traded or exported during the ban period unless it has been registered. The Ministry requests all concerned to cooperate in order to achieve the public interest and to avoid legal measures and penalties against violators.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).