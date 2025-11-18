Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has inaugurated several maritime stations in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) at East Port Said Port, Spokesman for the Presidency Mohamed El-Shennawy announced.

During the event, Keith Svendsen, CEO of A.P. Moller-Terminals, highlighted the fruitful cooperation with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), which boosted the company’s operations in Egypt.

Svendsen affirmed the company's intention to increase its investments in Egypt in the coming period and expressed gratitude to the Egyptian government for the facilitation it offers.

On his part, Waleid Gamal El-Dien, the Chairman of SCZONE, thanks the state’s efforts in developing and securing related facilities that connect the East and West of the canal, which helped attract more investments despite challenges.

Gamal El-Dien noted that from 2016 to 2025, the authority created 136,000 direct job opportunities, drawing investments totaling $11.6 billion.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir outlined that 14 ports have been developed and five new ports have been established.

This comes as part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at making Egypt one of the world’s most important centers for transport, logistics, and transit trade.

During the event, President El-Sisi emphasized that Egypt has promising opportunities due to its attractive strategic geographic location and the presence of the Suez Canal as a global shipping route.

Moreover, he thanked Maersk for honoring its commitments and welcomed its plans to increase investments in Egypt, asserting that the government will offer all necessary facilitation in this regard.

Finally, he called for accelerating the implementation of the projects, with Egypt witnessing major achievements in the sectors of ports, railways, roads, axes, and energy.

