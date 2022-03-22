New rules to enhance personal data security have been announced.Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Shaikh Khaled bin Ali Al Khalifa has issued 10 orders that regulate provisions related to processing personal data by public and private entities, the Personal Data Protection Authority said yesterday.

These include the technical and organisational measures to be met that guarantee protection of data, rules and procedures for processing sensitive personal data, transferring personal data cross-border, conditions to be met while creating public accessible registers, determining the fees for the licensing of data protection guardians and its renewal and cases of waiver and refund.

The orders also specify the rules and procedures governing submission of complaints relating to violations of the law, in addition to the conditions and safeguards for maintaining the confidentiality of data related to instituting and pursuing of criminal proceedings and related judgements, rules and procedures to submit notifications to the authority and prior authorisations requests, data subjects rights, and the duties of data protection guardians.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).