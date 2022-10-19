RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), represented by the Agency for Rehabilitation and Social Guidance, announced the launch of Tasheelat Card for people with disabilities.



The new card, which is in Arabic and English, is available electronically from Tuesday, Oct.18, through the Tawakkalna Services application and the ministry’s application.



Both Saudi citizens and expatriates in the Kingdom are beneficiaries of the card that can also be utilized outside the Kingdom. There are several benefits and advantages for the holders of the card. The benefits and services of the card include discounted fares for public transport and special parking areas.



The card launching ceremony was held in the presence of a number of officials from the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the Authority of People with Disabilities, and the Digital Transformation Agency. The Tasheelat Card offers many advantages by merging into it different smart cards such as the boarding fee reduction card (Erkab), parking card (Mawgif), and autism card.



The card enables the beneficiaries to enjoy discounted travel. There will be a discount of 50 percent on fares on public means of transport in addition to the benefits of unlimited entry to public utility parking spaces and as well as to parking designated for people with disabilities.



It also gives beneficiaries with autism disorder a card to identify them, facilitate their movement in public places, and give them priority when visiting government hospitals, health centers and other facilities.



The ministry noted that it is not necessary to apply for the card for those who had earlier obtained any of the previous cards, but those who did not possess it can obtain the service through the electronic portal via the link: https://eservices.mlsd.gov.sa/.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).